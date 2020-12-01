Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Wedding: The Bride & Groom Arrive At The Venue (PICS)

Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal are all set to get married today (December 1, 2020). The Tilak ceremony was held a few days ago and the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies were held on Sunday and Monday. Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan had revealed that the wedding will be held in temple with just 50 guests in attendance. The wedding will be followed by a reception.

The bride and groom have arrived at the venue. In the pictures, can see Aditya arriving in car with his family. Aditya's father, mother and their relatives were seen surrounding the groom.

Aditya looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani and cream pagdi. The bride too, has apparently arrived at the venue, who too wore a dress matching the groom. Shweta looked beautiful in a cream-coloured lehenga.

Aditya's father Udit Narayan wore an orange-coloured sherwani, while mother Deepa donned a pink-coloured silk sari.

About the wedding, Aditya was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It's an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We've known each for 12 years and we've been dating for 10 years. In a way we complete the puzzle of life by being the missing jigsaw pieces... that's what people say. A lot of emotions churning within me. We know each other as boyfriend-girlfriend, but people say things change after marriage. So let's see."

