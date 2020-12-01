Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal To Tie The Knot Today; Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer-Deepika Invited For Reception Party

Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal today (December 1, 2020). A few days ago, Tilak ceremony was held and the singer had shared a few pictures and videos on his Instagram stories. The wedding will be followed by a small reception, which will be held today. Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan revealed that Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been invited.

About the wedding festivities, Udit was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "The Mehendi was on Sunday. The Haldi ceremony on Monday was a family affair, and the wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception."

The singer further added, "I've invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dhamendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don't know if they will be able to attend."

Udit was also all praise for Shweta and called her a cultured and caring girl. He is also thrilled that the duo's wedding is happening on his birthday. He further added that it is the best gift his son and Shweta could have given him. He also revealed to the leading daily that he will host a bigger bash to celebrate the newest addition to his family after the situation gets better.

Meanwhile, as Aditya shared Tilak ceremony picture, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma, Shraddha Arya and others congratulated the couple. At the ceremony, Aditya looked dapper in a blue traditional attire while Shweta looked beautiful in an orange-coloured attire.

Meanwhile, their wedding invite has gone viral on social media. The wedding card looks elegant.

