Aditya Narayan Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At His Wedding, Says He Borrowed Friend's Pyjamas

Aditya Narayan recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple, attended by family members and close friends. Pictures and video clips from the wedding and reception went viral on social media earlier this week. Fans were gushing about how perfect the couple looked, but in a recent interview, Aditya revealed that not everything was perfect.

Aditya told Bollywood Hungama that he suffered from a minor wardrobe malfunction during the wedding ceremony. When asked about his most memorable moment, the singer-actor said he tore his pyjama while being lifted by friends and family members during the garland ceremony, and he had to ask a friend for a spare.

"I had to wear my friend's pyjama. Mine tore while I was being lifted to put the garland on Shweta. So I had to wear his for the pheras. Luckily my friend and I are of similar build," Aditya said.

Talking about starting a new life with Shweta he added, "It feels great! We are lucky to have found each other and to have grown and been together for so many years." Aditya also opened up about his honeymoon plans and said that since he has to be in Mumbai every week, the couple has decided to take three mini-vacations - Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg.

After the wedding, Aditya treated his fans with a glimpse of the ceremony, featuring a hilarious Amitabh Bachchan meme. The video shows the couple during the garland ceremony, after Shweta's family lifts her up, Aditya's friend also help lift him up to complete the fun tradition. The video ends with a scene from megastar Amitabh Bachchan's film. He can he heard saying, "They have done it. Our boys have reached."

Aditya captioned the post as, "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan." Talking about the duo hit it off on the sets of their debut film Shaapit, which released in 2010. The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Finally, after 11 years of relationship, they tied the knot.

