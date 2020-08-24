Adnan Khan And Eisha Singh Starrer Zee TV Show Ishq Subhan Allah To Go Off Air Soon?

Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has been hitting the headlines with original heroine Eisha Singh coming back on board to play Zara. The other reason the show has been in the news is due to the rumours that might go off air. The speculation has been going on for months now, but it seems the popular show is indeed bidding adieu next month.

Even though the official intimation is yet come by, a source close to the show informed TOI, “Yes, it’s true that the show is ending, but we haven’t received an official intimation yet. We have heard that while the shoot will wrap up sometime in September, the last episode will be telecast in October-beginning. The ratings of the show had dipped even before the pandemic and the plan was to pull off all shows that weren’t performing well. However, the replacement show wasn’t ready and hence, ISA continued to air.”

The source went on to add, “The makers have planned a happy ending for the audience. Kabir and Zara will reunite and get married. We feel that we should end it on a high note and happy ending rather than dragging it on.”

When Eisha Singh was quizzed about it, the actress said, “I have no idea what they are planning to do with the show. I have no information about it ending. I returned to the show for a limited period of time, as I have another commitment, which the makers are aware of. My stint is for two-and-a-half months. Now, whether they continue the show post my exit is something that I am not aware of. However, I will always cherish this association. I would love to return to 'ISA’ after my commitment is over and if the makers like me to.”

ALSO READ: Zee TV Actors Karan Jotwani Pratibha Ranta And Others Talk About Ganesh Chaturthi

ALSO READ: Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan Gets Coronavirus Test Done; Says The Result Is Negative