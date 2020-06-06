After Asim And Himanshi, Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Feature In A New Music Video Together!

    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, just yesterday unveiled the poster of their second music video collaboration titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Asim shared the sneak peek on his social media handle and wrote whilst stating that the number will be out on 10th June.

      And now, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma too have confirmed that they will be returning as a pair in a music video titled Hashtag Love. The song has been composed by Meet Bros and sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the duo will shoot for the single separately at their respective residences.

      Paras Chhabra

      Speaking about the 'new-age, modern, and groovy’ number, Mahira said, "We thought of collaborating again for our fans and bringing smiles to their faces. The world is going through tough times and we all have to spread positivity and happiness around, and what better way of doing something for our fans. Paras and I will be shooting from our respective homes."

      Mahira Sharma

      For the unversed, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's maiden music video, Baarish was sung by Sony Kakkar and Nikhil D'souza and written and composed by Tony Kakkar. The BB13 Jodi were praised for their unmissable chemistry in the romantic number. On the other hand, Asim and Himanshi were previously seen in Kalla Sohna Nahi sung and written by Neha Kakkar and Babbu respectively. Composed by Rajat Nagpal, the song was well received and was a massive success.

      Asim Riaz

      All in all, we are sure that AsiManshi and PaHira fans will be extremely happy with the new music videos. So, which music video are you looking forward to? Share your views in the comment box!

