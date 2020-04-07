After Bhula Dunga, Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaz Gill To Be Seen In 2 More Music Videos!

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill bonded in Bigg Boss 13 house and it was loved so much by fans that they wished to watch them together even after the controversial show ended. The duo was seen in a music video, Bhula Dunga, which was crooned by Darshan Raval. The song, which was directed by Punit J Pathak, was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel. It also received good responses from fans and broke records by crossing 45 million views in a week's time. Good news for SidNaaz fans is that the couple will apparently be seen in two more music videos!

Yes, you heard it right! As per the Spotboye report, Mayur Verma, who was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, revealed that Shehnaz is doing two more music videos with Sidharth!

It has to be recalled that Sidharth and Shehnaz's co-contestant in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, surprised and even angered a few ardent SidNaaz fans by saying that she didn't like the couple's chemistry. Because of this, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress received a lot of flak from the fans.

Sana's friend Mayur also slammed Devoleena for the same and said that she is doing this to defame Shehnaz. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Devoleena is doing all this just to defame Shehnaaz because Shehnaaz ke do gaane aur aa rahe hain Sidharth ke saath. Unki chemistry world famous ho chuki hai. Devoleena can't tolerate this. Yeh poori koshish kar rahi hai ki duniya unko na pasand kare but aisa kabhi nahi ho sakta."

About the music videos, Sidharth and Shehnaz are yet to confirm.

