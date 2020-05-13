After Circus, Doordarshan To Re-Run Shah Rukh Khan’s Another Show Doosra Keval; Fans Excited

Doosra Keval On Doordarshan

The show will be aired on Retro DD. Although the re-telecast date and time is not yet revealed, the channel shared a promo of the show and captioned it, "COMING SOON -#DoosraKeval starring @iamsrk on @RetroDD."

Fans Also Want The Channel To Air Fauji

While a few fans are looking forward to watch SRK's show, some of them requested the channel to air another popular iconic show, Fauji. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans Comments

Diksha Kalangutkar: I am so excited @iamsrk #DoosraKeval.

@RahulSrkian14: Waah Ji wah maza Aaayega #Doosrakeval @iamsrk.

@MohdAamirSohai2: Back in 2017 when i was 16 i had watched all episodes on YouTube his best tv show after circus and fauji.

sulabh advait: फौजी कब आएगा ?

@KhajaWarsi: Level 2: Doosra Keval best ever memories.....

Doosra Keval Story

For the uninitiated, Doosra Keval was first aired in 1989. The series comprised of 13 episodes and Shah Rukh played the role of Keval, a village boy, who goes to the town and never returns. Apparently, Keval gets killed by his close friend for not doing illegal work for him. At the end, Keval's friend comes to his house and his family accepts him as second (doosra) Keval.