After Dating For More Than 4 Years, Karan Kundrra And Anusha Dandekar Call It Quits?

It was love at first sight for Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar when they met each other at an airport. The couple who seemed madly in love with each other, have been in relationship for more than four years. The television's hot couple's PDA on their show and social media had always hit the headlines. Fans have been waiting for their wedding. But, as per Spotboye report, their relationship has hit rock bottom, and apparently, they have decided to call it quits!

A source close to them revealed to SpotboyE, "Karan and Anusha are facing problems in their relationship and have decided to part ways. The two are not living with each other of late."

It has to be recalled that Karan and Anusha started living together from past few years. During Instagram live chat, when Anusha was quizzed by fans about her wedding plans with Karan, she had said, "And for the question that flooded my Insta line...you all are so cute and asked in so many different ways! And the answer to the question is...When the next chapter is written, I'll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale. Love youuuuu."

Of late, the Love School hosts have not been sharing any pictures together, if this is because of their differences or due to the lockdown is not known.

The actors are yet to comment on the report! Well, we just hope it's just a small tiff and the couple get back together soon!

