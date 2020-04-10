After Hina Khan, Smriti Irani Shares Steps On How To Make Masks At Home During The Lockdown

Union minister and former actress, Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram and urged her followers to make face masks at home since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced it is now mandatory to wear a mask before stepping out of the house. She also pointed out that it is important as it helps control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

Smiriti took to her Instagram story and posted a step by step process of how one can make masks at home. She also reminded fans that they don't need machines and that hand-stitched masks are just as useful. In the first story, Smriti cuts a white piece of cloth with a scissor to make the mask. She then shows how to stitch the sides of the cloth using a needle and thread.

She captioned the story as, "Machine nahi toh sui dhage se kaam chalao." In the next story, Smriti can be seen stitching the ear loops of the mask made with the same cloth instead of an elastic and wrote, "Ghar baithe banao mask (Stitch a mask while sitting at home)."

She concluded her series with a picture which shows her posing with the budget free, home-made face mask. Earlier, actress Hina Khan had also made a similar "how-to" video at home to help fans with the best ways to stay safe during the pandemic. In the five-minute-long tutorial, Hina can be seen making use of two clothes and sewing them using a machine, as Smriti Irani did. At the end of the video, Hina along with her father, wore the hand-made masks, encouraging fans to make their own masks at home.

With regard to the pandemic, total confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in India have been reported as 6,412 while 503 have been cured and 199 have been reported dead. The growing numbers had led the government to consider an extension on the lockdown, but no confirmed reports have arrived yet.

