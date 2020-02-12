After John Cena, Fast & Furious 9 Team Mentions Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz In A Tweet; Fans Go Crazy
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is one of the strongest contenders to bag the trophy. His popularity went a notch higher when the WWE wrestler John Cena shared his pictures on Instagram. Now, Fast and Furious 9 team mentioned the Bigg Boss contestant's name in one of the tweets and his fans went berserk and started commenting on the tweet.
F9 Team Tweets…
F9 team tweeted, "@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theaters May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe."
When we tried to search the tweet in @TheFastSaga account, we couldn't find it. It looked like an automated tweet or response to another tweet!
One of the users Anshi had tweeted, "It's an automated tweet! Anyone can get this ! Please don't circulate it ! It clearly says reply #Stop to stop subscription #AsimRiaz." Meanwhile, here is how Asim's fans are going crazy over the tweet! Take a look!
M i h R i m A h & @Sandhu_navneet
M i h R i m A h 🧚🏻♀: Unbelievable things going on!!! 🤯 #AsimRiazForTheWin#AsimRiaz @imrealasim.
@Sandhu_navneet_: This is so huge 😍 thank you! #AsimRiaz #BB13.
@Shuvaghosh
"This is so huge,,,,,ohhh my god,,,,what is happening,,,,i dont believe 🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀#AsimRiazForTheWin #JohnCena @ColorsTV @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss thank you,,,,#F9."
@GautamGang7
"Whoaaaa🤐🤐 You Kidding me??? This is another level craze for #AsimRiaz , congratulations @imrealasim our GLOBAL SENSATION ♥🔥 #AsimRiazForTheWin UNSTOPPABLE."
Amrita & Sonali
Amrita✨💫: Wtf is happening ! 😨😨😱😱😱😱 I'm on cloud nine, it's great 😱
Sonali Sharma: OMG this is Huge......thank you so much guys...thank you for supporting our boy..F9 ROCKS #AsimRiazForTheWin #AsimForTheWin
@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theaters May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/KycmQa2sMq— #F9 (@TheFastSaga) February 10, 2020
Also Read: Himanshi Reveals Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Used To Mock Asim As He Tried To Be John Cena!