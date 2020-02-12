    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After John Cena, Fast & Furious 9 Team Mentions Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz In A Tweet; Fans Go Crazy

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is one of the strongest contenders to bag the trophy. His popularity went a notch higher when the WWE wrestler John Cena shared his pictures on Instagram. Now, Fast and Furious 9 team mentioned the Bigg Boss contestant's name in one of the tweets and his fans went berserk and started commenting on the tweet.

      F9 Team Tweets…

      F9 Team Tweets…

      F9 team tweeted, "@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theaters May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe."

      When we tried to search the tweet in @TheFastSaga account, we couldn't find it. It looked like an automated tweet or response to another tweet!

      One of the users Anshi had tweeted, "It's an automated tweet! Anyone can get this ! Please don't circulate it ! It clearly says reply #Stop to stop subscription #AsimRiaz." Meanwhile, here is how Asim's fans are going crazy over the tweet! Take a look!

      M i h R i m A h & @Sandhu_navneet

      M i h R i m A h & @Sandhu_navneet

      M i h R i m A h 🧚🏻‍♀‍: Unbelievable things going on!!! 🤯 #AsimRiazForTheWin#AsimRiaz @imrealasim.

      @Sandhu_navneet_: This is so huge 😍 thank you! #AsimRiaz #BB13.

      @Shuvaghosh

      @Shuvaghosh

      "This is so huge,,,,,ohhh my god,,,,what is happening,,,,i dont believe 🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀#AsimRiazForTheWin #JohnCena @ColorsTV @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss thank you,,,,#F9."

      @GautamGang7

      @GautamGang7

      "Whoaaaa🤐🤐 You Kidding me??? This is another level craze for #AsimRiaz , congratulations @imrealasim our GLOBAL SENSATION ♥🔥 #AsimRiazForTheWin UNSTOPPABLE."

      Amrita & Sonali

      Amrita & Sonali

      Amrita✨💫: Wtf is happening ! 😨😨😱😱😱😱 I'm on cloud nine, it's great 😱

      Sonali Sharma: OMG this is Huge......thank you so much guys...thank you for supporting our boy..F9 ROCKS #AsimRiazForTheWin #AsimForTheWin

      Also Read: Himanshi Reveals Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Used To Mock Asim As He Tried To Be John Cena!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X