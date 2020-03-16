After Paras-Mahira & Asim-Himanshi, Sidharth-Shehnaz To Feature In A Music Video; Details Inside

Sid & Sana Have Started Shooting

Yes, you read it right! As per IANS report, the song that features SidNaaz is titled 'Bhula Dunga' and is sung by Darshan Raval. The actors have started shooting for the song in Madh Island.

Sid & Sana With Darshan

Darshan shared a picture snapped with Sidharth and Shehnaaz and wrote, "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye."

Talking about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page, was quoted by IANS as saying, "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn't want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song."

Fans Excited

A picture in which Sid and Sana are seen drenched in rain and looking at each other and the tune of the song is doing the rounds on social media. Fans are super excited about their favourite Sidnaaz song's release. Fans are also trending Darshan Raval on Twitter. Take a look at the pictures and a few comments!

Monachopra

"Big thanks to darshan for giving project to our sidnaaz , eagerly waiting for d song .it will be blockbuster song of d year 🔥🔥🔥Best singer #DarshanRaval.Best Jodi #SidNazz#DarshanRaval."

Asal Mein Ashfadr_dz

"I am going to die in happiness @DarshanRavalDZ you should come here & see how people are loving you🥺#SidNaaz fans you guys are really sweet we all are happy to see that how you are loving Our Man & appreciating him 💙#DarshanRaval."

@krnischitha1

"Shehnaaz in this beautiful dress & sidharth looking very hot in this pic...both are hot in sidnaaz album🔥🔥🔥🕛🕒🕘🕚 Eagerly waiting for sidnaaz album...."

BhartiK

"Oh god.. Can't wait ..this song going to break all the records. Guys get ready to make it super duper hit. It should cross 500M+.#DarshanRaval #OurHeroSid #CongratsShehnaazFor4M@DarshanRavalDZ."