After Parth Samthaan, Tanusri Dasgupta of Balaji Telefilms Tests Positive For COVID-19

Soon after news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, it's been reported that Tanusri Dasgupta, Executive Vice President of Balaji Telefilms has also tested positive for the virus.

Tanusri has opened up and shared that it was her mother who was first diagnosed with the virus and then she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The Balaji executive went on to reveal that she was on home quarantine but on July 4, she had to get hospitalised.

Tanusri said, "I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that, I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery."

She went on to add, "I caught a deeper strain I think and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon."

