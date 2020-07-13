After Parth Samthaan Tested COVID-19 Positive, Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Teams Asked To Vacate Studio

Kumkum Bhagya Cast Members Asked To Vacate Studios

A source from the set of Kumkum Bhagya was quoted by TOI as saying, "We packed up early today, just before the lunch break was announced. However, it was only after we reached home that we learnt about Parth testing positive for COVID-19."

Kundali Bhagya Team Was Asked To Pack-Up

Kundali Bhagya team was also vacated. A source from the show revealed to the leading daily, "It was around 3 pm that we were asked to pack-up. It was quite abrupt and we had no clue as to why the shoot was wrapped up before schedule. We learnt about Parth testing positive for Coronavirus only after we reached home. It is assumed that the shoot will be suspended for about four to five days till it's safe to resume work."

The Production House Has Been Extremely Careful

The source further said that the production house has been extremely careful about taking all necessary precautionary measures and all sets are sanitised thrice a day. While entering and leaving the premises, everyone underwent a temperature and oxygen level check. The source assumed that Parth might have shown some symptoms a few days ago and got tested. After learning that he has tested positive for COVID-19, shoots for all shows in the premises were stalled temporarily.

Pavitra Bhagya Team Asked To Leave For Home Immediately

Another source from Pavitra Bhagya too echoed the same. The source revealed that during the first half of the day, the cast and crew shot for the show. Later, they dispersed for lunch and were waiting to be called to the floor to shoot again. However, they were asked to pack-up and leave for home immediately and the reason for early pack-up was not revealed. Apparently, within 15 minutes, the unit vacated the premises.

Ekta Shares Parth’s Web Series Teaser

Meanwhile, Ekta shared Parth Samthaan's web series teaser and said that Kasautii is waiting for its hero. She wrote, "Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan ‘Kasauti...' is waiting for its ‘Hero'!"