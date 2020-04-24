    For Quick Alerts
      After Ramayan And Mahabharat, Doordarshan To Bring Back Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna

      Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, all entertainment channels have resorted to the re-telecast of their most popular shows from the past. The trend was first started by Doorshan by bringing back its iconic series, Ramayan and Mahabharat.

      And now, post the culmination of Ramayan on April 18 on DD National and the massive success of the re-broadcast, Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan) has now decided to telecast Ramanand Sagar's another magnum opus from the ’90s for the network, Shri Krishna.

      Shri Krishna

      The national broadcaster confirmed the same on its social media handle on Thursday (April 23). DD shared a promo video for Shri Krishna and wrote, "Coming Soon! #ShriKrishna on @DDNational. #StayHome." The short video gives us a glimpse of the most iconic moments and episodes of the bellowed series from Lord Krishna's life. Check out the post below:

      However, DD National has not yet confirmed the date and timing of the show’s re-telecast yet. and they will soon announce the date and time of the telecast.

      For the unversed, Sagar Arts’s Shri Krishna originally aired between 1993 and 1996 for a total of 221-episodes. The series was written, directed, and produced by Ramanand Sagar and had Swapnil Joshi and Sarvadaman Banerjee playing the younger and older avatars of Lord Krishna.

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 0:45 [IST]
