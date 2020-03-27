After Return Of Ramayan, Viewers Want Flop Show, Malgudi Days & Other DD’s Shows To Be Re-run!
Recently, the Union Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar announced the return of Ramayan on small screen, which brought back a lot of childhood memories to many. Viewers were so happy with the news that they requested Doordarshan to also re-run other old and popular shows like Flop Show, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Malgudi Days. Take a look at a few tweets!
@QuirkySeelie
"Add the list of programmes you want them to retelecast-Mine-
1. Dekh bhai dekh
2. Hum paanch
3. Malgudi days
4. Small wonder
5. Shaktiman
6. Tu tu main main
7. Lizzie Macguire
8. Talespin
9. Ducktales
10. Mowgli."
Noisyboe & Rahul
@noisyboe: Malgudi days and byomkesh bakshi plz @DDNational @PrakashJavdekar, it teaches basics too.
Rahul Wadile: Sir, please start Mahabharat, Vikram Vetal, Akbar birbal , Malgudi days, Chanakya along with Ramayana daily. Thank you . This is public demand
Reny & Anaam
Reny: Also, start Malgudi Days, Jungle Book, Captain Vyom and Chandrakantha.. Let the nostalgia come in...
Anaam Nagrik: Malgudi, chanakya, surabhi, bharat ek khoj.. heck anything from those days is far better than the shit that is peddled these days.
@zZoker
"Ramayana will be telecasted on DD national during lockdown, in continuation to that I request all other channels to re-telecast serials like dekh bhai dekh, hum panch, office office, malgudi days, Aahat to make this lockdown a 90s revisiting period."
Akshat & Upasna
Akshat Mohindra: Shouldn't DD also do a rerun of #FlopShow - #JustSaying !! @PBNS_India.
Upasna: Yes :) Also I wanna watch #FlopShow One of the finest satirical works. @DDNational #JaspalBhatti.
(Social media posts are not edited)
(Images Source: Twitter)
