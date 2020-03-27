After Return Of Ramayan, Viewers Want Flop Show, Malgudi Days & Other DD’s Shows To Be Re-run!

@QuirkySeelie

"Add the list of programmes you want them to retelecast-Mine-

1. Dekh bhai dekh

2. Hum paanch

3. Malgudi days

4. Small wonder

5. Shaktiman

6. Tu tu main main

7. Lizzie Macguire

8. Talespin

9. Ducktales

10. Mowgli."

Noisyboe & Rahul

@noisyboe: Malgudi days and byomkesh bakshi plz @DDNational @PrakashJavdekar, it teaches basics too.

Rahul Wadile: Sir, please start Mahabharat, Vikram Vetal, Akbar birbal , Malgudi days, Chanakya along with Ramayana daily. Thank you . This is public demand

Reny & Anaam

Reny: Also, start Malgudi Days, Jungle Book, Captain Vyom and Chandrakantha.. Let the nostalgia come in...

Anaam Nagrik: Malgudi, chanakya, surabhi, bharat ek khoj.. heck anything from those days is far better than the shit that is peddled these days.

@zZoker

"Ramayana will be telecasted on DD national during lockdown, in continuation to that I request all other channels to re-telecast serials like dekh bhai dekh, hum panch, office office, malgudi days, Aahat to make this lockdown a 90s revisiting period."

Akshat & Upasna

Akshat Mohindra: Shouldn't DD also do a rerun of #FlopShow - #JustSaying !! @PBNS_India.

Upasna: Yes :) Also I wanna watch #FlopShow One of the finest satirical works. @DDNational #JaspalBhatti.

