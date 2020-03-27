    For Quick Alerts
      After Return Of Ramayan, Viewers Want Flop Show, Malgudi Days & Other DD’s Shows To Be Re-run!

      Recently, the Union Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar announced the return of Ramayan on small screen, which brought back a lot of childhood memories to many. Viewers were so happy with the news that they requested Doordarshan to also re-run other old and popular shows like Flop Show, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Malgudi Days. Take a look at a few tweets!

      @QuirkySeelie

      @QuirkySeelie

      "Add the list of programmes you want them to retelecast-Mine-

      1. Dekh bhai dekh

      2. Hum paanch

      3. Malgudi days

      4. Small wonder

      5. Shaktiman

      6. Tu tu main main

      7. Lizzie Macguire

      8. Talespin

      9. Ducktales

      10. Mowgli."

      Noisyboe & Rahul

      Noisyboe & Rahul

      @noisyboe: Malgudi days and byomkesh bakshi plz @DDNational @PrakashJavdekar, it teaches basics too.

      Rahul Wadile: Sir, please start Mahabharat, Vikram Vetal, Akbar birbal , Malgudi days, Chanakya along with Ramayana daily. Thank you . This is public demand

      Reny & Anaam

      Reny & Anaam

      Reny: Also, start Malgudi Days, Jungle Book, Captain Vyom and Chandrakantha.. Let the nostalgia come in...

      Anaam Nagrik: Malgudi, chanakya, surabhi, bharat ek khoj.. heck anything from those days is far better than the shit that is peddled these days.

      @zZoker

      @zZoker

      "Ramayana will be telecasted on DD national during lockdown, in continuation to that I request all other channels to re-telecast serials like dekh bhai dekh, hum panch, office office, malgudi days, Aahat to make this lockdown a 90s revisiting period."

      Akshat & Upasna

      Akshat & Upasna

      Akshat Mohindra: Shouldn't DD also do a rerun of #FlopShow - #JustSaying !! @PBNS_India.

      Upasna: Yes :) Also I wanna watch #FlopShow One of the finest satirical works. @DDNational #JaspalBhatti.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images Source: Twitter)

      Also Read: Arun Govil On Ramayan's Re-Telecast: 'I Feel That The Show Has Been Blessed By God Himself'

