After Rrahul Sudhir, Chandni Sharma, Jay & Director Of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Test COVID-19 Positive

Recently, Rrahul Sudhir, who plays the role of Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, tested positive for Coronavirus. The makers had issued a statement and also, the actor had shared a post on his Instagram handle confirming that he has tested positive and has mild symptoms. He also added that he has isolated himself from his family and is under home quarantine. Other cast and crew members were also tested for the virus, and Helly Shah, who plays the role of Riddhima, confirmed that she tested negative for the virus. As per the latest report, two actors and the director of the show has now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TOI report, after Rrahul tested positive for the virus, the cast and crew underwent a test immediately. Besides some members of the unit, Jay Zaveri, who hadn't been shooting for the show in the past 10 days, actress Chandni Sharma and director Noel Smith have been infected.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Since we have a sufficient bank of episodes, we could easily take a six-day break. The entire set has been fumigated and sanitised. We will resume shooting this week."

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana tested positive for the virus. The Punjabi actress and singer believed that she might have contracted the virus while she was out protesting with the farmers as the place was crowded. Also, Shubharambh actor Akshit Sukhija tested positive for the virus. It was said that the other cast and crew members of the show will soon undergo COVID-19 test.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari Confirms Being COVID-19 Positive; Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Rrahul Also Tests Positive

Also Read: Subharambh's Akshit Sukhija Tests COVID-19 Positive; Other Cast & Crew Members To Undergo The Test