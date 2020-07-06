After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise, Arti Singh Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

Post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the conversation around the important subject of mental health has only amplified. And now, actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, in a recent interview, has revealed that she previously shied away from speaking out loud about her struggle with depression.

Arti said, "I am no expert in mental health but there have been times when I had everything in life career-wise, but I have been broken inside. People around me didn’t know till the time it started showing on my face. I was blessed to have people whom I could talk to and share with them what was happening in my life and they stood by me like a rock and didn’t judge me. A depression patient has to really pull himself to get out of the situation. Of course, people will listen to us, but in the end, we have to help ourselves."

She went on to add, "Like whenever I used to go anywhere, I would be quiet and would think ki main toh manhoosiyat phaila rahi hoon. Being a depression patient is still a taboo in India. I was ashamed to tell people that I am depressed. I would always think ki log kya sochenge. When I was depressed I used to think mujhse koi shaadi nahi karega if I tell anyone what I am going through.” (sic)

The actress also ended up opening about Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande who is a good friend of hers. “I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that,” she said.

ALSO READ: Arti's Mom Was Upset After She Spoke About Rape Attempt On Her; Reveals She Didn't Eat For 3 Days