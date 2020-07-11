    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Post Toral Rasputra & Puja Banerjee, Manisha Rawat Quits Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi For THIS Reason

      By
      |

      Of late, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki has been grabbing the headlines. The lead actress, Puja Banerjee, who played the role of Vaishno Devi, quit the show due to personal reasons and was replaced with Patiala Babes fame Paridhi Sharma. This was closely followed by the other lead Toral Rasputra also exiting the show as there were some changes in the storyline.

      And now, Manisha Rawat who played the character of Maa Saraswati on the Star Bharat show has also decided to quit and shared her reasons to do so with SpotBoyE. The actress is currently in her hometown and is concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

      Manisha Rawat

      Manisha revealed, "It's true that I have quit the show. There are two major reasons for me to take this decision. Vaishno Devi in the show is grown up now so I don't feel I will have major scenes going ahead in the story as the show will focus on Vaishno Devi more. Also, right now I am in Uttarakhand with my family and due to the pandemic, I am finding it difficult for me to come back to the city and join the show as cases are increasing day by day in Mumbai."

      She went on to add, "I had a great time and this show has been great learning as it was my first mythological show which I always wanted to experience. Once things settle, then I'll start looking for another project. But this time I want to explore something new."

      ALSO READ: Not Rubina Dilaik But Paridhi Sharma Replaces Puja Banerjee In Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi

      ALSO READ: Esha Deol Denies Reports About Making Her TV Debut With Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 21:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X