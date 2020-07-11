Post Toral Rasputra & Puja Banerjee, Manisha Rawat Quits Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi For THIS Reason

Of late, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki has been grabbing the headlines. The lead actress, Puja Banerjee, who played the role of Vaishno Devi, quit the show due to personal reasons and was replaced with Patiala Babes fame Paridhi Sharma. This was closely followed by the other lead Toral Rasputra also exiting the show as there were some changes in the storyline.

And now, Manisha Rawat who played the character of Maa Saraswati on the Star Bharat show has also decided to quit and shared her reasons to do so with SpotBoyE. The actress is currently in her hometown and is concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

Manisha revealed, "It's true that I have quit the show. There are two major reasons for me to take this decision. Vaishno Devi in the show is grown up now so I don't feel I will have major scenes going ahead in the story as the show will focus on Vaishno Devi more. Also, right now I am in Uttarakhand with my family and due to the pandemic, I am finding it difficult for me to come back to the city and join the show as cases are increasing day by day in Mumbai."

She went on to add, "I had a great time and this show has been great learning as it was my first mythological show which I always wanted to experience. Once things settle, then I'll start looking for another project. But this time I want to explore something new."

