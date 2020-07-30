Aishwarya Sakhuja On Resuming Madam Sir Shoot: It Took A While To Get Back Into The Groove

Many TV stars in the past few weeks have shared their experience of resuming shooting amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. While many of them expressed scepticism, Madam Sir actor Aishwarya Sakhuja was fine with resuming work for her Sony SAB show as it’s brought a sense of normalcy back to her daily routine.

In an interview with HT, the actress said, “The fact is I already had a show running and commitment. It’s not that anybody forced me. I believe I’m a very ethical actor, and I had committed. Right now, when I’ve stepped out, I need to be sane and productive, the past four months have been the correction phase, and I need normalcy in my life. I stepped out as I was under a commitment and given my word. My producer must have suffered already, that won’t have been right.”

She went on to add, “I was very careful about being under self-quarantine (during the lockdown). For me to acclimatise myself to his new situation was a task because I had genuinely stayed at home throughout. The first day I got back from work, I was so alert, everything took a back seat, we were more focused on social distancing. It took us a while to get back into the groove to see people. It’s laborious work when shooting, for them to be a mask and shield.”

On being quizzed about the current challenges faced by the small screen industry, the 33-year-old said, “The industry is resilient. We know we’ll have to make do with whatever is being offered to us if we want to resume, and that’s exactly what we did. It’s difficult even now, we’re just getting used to it. It’s a temporary phase and will go away.”

