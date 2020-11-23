Ajay Singh Aka Tiger Pop Wins First Season Of India’s Best Dancer, Receives Rs 15 Lakh Cash Prize

Ajay Singh, popularly known as Tiger Pop, has been crowned as the winner of India’s Best Dancer on Sunday night’s grand finale episode on Sony TV. Ajay who hails from Gurugram took home the trophy and a cash prize of 15 lakh rupees. He also received a swanky new car from Maruti Suzuki. Singh’s choreographer Vartika Jha also received a cash prize of 5 lakh rupees.

Tiger Pop was known for his signature 'pop style’ dance moves on the show. Apart from Tiger, the other finalists of the first season of India's Best Dancer were Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Subhranil Paul.

An ecstatic Tiger spoke about winning the title of India’s Best Dancer in a statement and said, “I am beyond happy to have won the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like India’s Best Dancer and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on India’s Best Dancer, right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing and learning something new week on week has been surreal. Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn it.”

He also thanked show judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora for always encouraging them and being an inspiration for everyone.

Judge Malaika also shared her happiness and said, “I am very very happy that Tiger Pop is our first season’s winner. Tiger is brilliant at what he does, and I think the audience has given their verdict on the same. They love him, and he truly deserves the success he has achieved today.”

