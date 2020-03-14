Akanksha On Ex Paras' Claim Of Her Trying To Contact Him: This Is All BullSh*t; I Have Blocked Him

‘This Is All Bullsh*T; I Have Never Tried To Get In Touch’

Akanksha was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "This is all bullsh*t. I have never called or tried to get in touch. In fact, I deleted all my contacts and others details from his phone before he got his phone back after he returned from Bigg Boss house. I have happily moved on but I don't know why he keeps taking my name in interviews. In fact, I had called one of his friends recently because the stylists who got him clothes during his BB stint did not receive their payments and since I had hired them, they got in touch with me to explain their worry."

Paras Hasn’t Received Money From Bigg Boss Yet!

The actress also revealed that Paras' mother had called her to explain that they are not in position to pay back right now, as due to some GST issues, his cheques are stuck and he hasn't received any money from Bigg Boss yet. Akanksha also revealed that she has blocked Paras.

‘I Will Be Forced To Take Action Against Him & The Show’

Akanksha is so irked with Paras and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge makers as she feels that they are using her name. She revealed to TOI that she will be forced to take action against him and the show. The actress told the leading daily, "I don't want to be associated with Paras in any way. Whatever Paras want to do he can do but stop using my name. Otherwise, I will be forced to take action against him and the show (The production house). They can't use it without my consent because it is creating trouble for me outside. Calling me a cry baby and that day one of the contestants made a remark that you won't abuse me but don't compare me with Akanksha."

Paras To Modify His Tattoo On MSK

On the other hand, Paras has hit back at Akanksha and told Spotboye that he is not lying. He added that she tried to convey messages to him through their common friends and he has screenshots, but doesnt want to share it as it would malign her image. He also told the portal that he will be modifying the tattoo in the show itself. He added that all this tattoo thing started on National television, so it's better it ends their only.