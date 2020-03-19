Akanksha On Paras-BB 13 Stylists' Row: Kya Main Pagal Hoon To Pay From My Pocket On A Barter Deal!
It has to be recalled that recently, Paras Chhabra's Bigg Boss 13 stylists slammed him over unpaid dues. They had even claimed that the actor lost some of the shoes and the clothes they lent him were also damaged. The girls were quite miffed with Paras, as he had also said that the clothes, they sent weren't good. But Paras' spokesperson had rubbished the girls' claims saying that it was a barter deal and Paras is not liable to pay anything. Paras had also revealed that his ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri had paid Rs 1 lakh to the stylists. Now, Akanksha has reacted to the controversy.
Akanksha Asks Paras To Give Money To The Stylists!
It has to be recalled that Paras has also said that since Akanksha had paid the stylists, he will pay her but he won't give any money to them. In an interview with Spotboye, the actress said, "I suggest that he should rather give that 1 lakh to them."
Akanksha On Barter Deal
She further added, "By the way, kya main pagal hoon that I will pay from my pocket on something that's a barter deal? Kya mere paas itne paise aa gaye hain?"
‘I Saw Him Wearing Their Clothes & Shoes In Most Episodes’
Regarding Paras' comment on the clothes, Akanksha said, "What a joke! I saw him wearing their clothes and shoes in most episodes and I am told by those girls he even recommended them to some of his inmates. If they're lying and Paras is saying the truth that their clothes were not good, would he have put in the good word? Some of his inmates were even seen wearing the clothes sent by Paras' designers. Woh kaafi baant bhi raha tha andar."
Paras’ Mother Knew About Every Financial Transaction
She further clarified that everything that was happening on this front was with his mother's consent. The actress added that she always took Paras' mother's permission for every financial thing and the latter knew about every financial transaction.
Stylists Went Out Of Their Way & Delivered Him Unlimited Stuff!
Paras had even indicated that the stylists were demanding a lot of money but Mahira's stylist charged her less. To this, Akanksha clarified that she is not aware of how many outfits were delivered to Mahira in 30k. She also claimed that Paras' Bigg Boss 13 stylists used to send him unlimited stuffs and they even went out of their way!
