Akanksha Puri's Father Undergoes Surgery; Actress Says He Is Feeling Better Now

Recently, Akanksha Puri's father underwent brain surgery after he suffered a stroke. Apparently, he is admitted in a hospital in the actress' hometown, Indore. Akanksha is currently with her father.

The Vighnaharta Ganesha actress shared a video on her Twitter account in which her father, after his surgery at the hospital, was seen thanking everyone for their wishes. He even said that he is feeling good and has recovered. She captioned the video as, "My power, my strength, my superman, my father. A thorough soldier who fought through thick and thin with a smile. Thanking everyone for their warm wishes. He is a source of inspiration and positivity for me and for million others watching this video. #Love #gratitude #Blessings."

Akanksha's fans wished her father a speedy recovery. The actress also shared another video on her Instagram story, in which her father was seen saying, "Stay positive, be strong," to everyone.

About her father's health, Akanksha told ETimes TV, "He is feeling better now!! Surgery went well!! I'm with him in the hospital right now."

The actress was recently in the news for quitting the show Vighnaharta Ganesha, in which she played the role of Mata Parvati. It was even said that she quit the show for Bigg Boss 14. But the actress clarified that she exited the show to explore more options. Akanksha had told ETimesTV that she wanted to come out of the Goddess zone and stop playing Mata Parvati on screen. She also added that they have already done around 730 episodes and there was nothing more to explore as an actor.

Akanksha further clarified that she didn't quit Vighnaharta Ganesha for Bigg Boss 14, and she has also not been approached for the popular reality show.

