      Akanksha Puri On Her Break-Up With Paras Chhabra: ‘He Disrespected Me And Lied About Things’

      Akanksha Puri and Paras Chabbra’s relationship witnessed a major jolt when Paras made some shocking statements against his girlfriend in the Bigg Boss 13 house. This was also accompanied by him getting close with co-contestant Mahira Sharma in the glasshouse whilst being in a relationship with Puri.

      And now, Akanksha has finally opened up in an interview and revealed the day when she made up her mind to move on. The actress claims to have broken off things with Paras even before he decided to end the relationship.

      Akanksha said, "I moved out way before..the day he disrespected me and lied about things in our relationship..for me it was over ..but I am not someone who will ever talk s**t about someone I have been with for so long because for me relationships don’t happen everyday. I give my heart and soul and value every relationship in my life." She went on to add, "I believe it’s very important for a girl to maintain her dignity..and I want to move ahead with a lot of dignity." (sic)

      On the other hand, Paras Chhabra has refuted her claims by stating that he broke up with Akansha first whilst he was still in the BB house. Paras explained, “I’ve cleared it out ample of times in front of the cameras about my breakup with her. It now makes no sense to add fuel to the fire. However, I have understood one thing that if during my absence, she can spill out personal details in the media, then it is crystal clear that we cannot have a future together. So, it is better to move on in life, and embrace positivity. All negative things have been said and done, it’s time now to move towards an optimistic environment.”

      Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 19:04 [IST]
