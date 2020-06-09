Akanksha Puri Opens Up About Resuming Shoot For Vighnaharta Ganesh On A New Set In Gujarat

The Hindi television industry in Mumbai was granted permission to resume shooting a while back, provided the producers, cast, and crew adhere to guidelines issued by the government to combat the COVID-19 malice on sets. Therefore, many production houses are currently busy putting their house in order to return to work at the earliest.

And now, in a recent interview with SpotBoyE, Akanksha Puri who plays Goddess Parvati in Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesh expressed her excitement to return to work and shared how her show makers have planned on re-starting the shoot.

Akanksha revealed, "Our set has been transferred to Aamgaon which comes under green zone and we all actors have been asked to come back to the city before June 20. They also took our consent about the decision as safety is important. So, all the actors agreed to it though travelling will be an issue as it's in Gujarat and 3 hours drive from Mumbai but keeping safety as the priority, we agreed to it. They already had a set in Aamgaon as they used to shoot their other shows before. So, we will be utilizing that till the time things get back to normal and we can shoot on our set in Naigaon"

The actress went on to add, "We are cutting down on everything including the crew also. Only 40-50 of us will be going there. And no one will come back, we all will be staying at Aamgaon only, for everyone's safety."

