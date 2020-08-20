Akanksha Puri Says The Lockdown Helped Her Move From Past And Rebuilt Relationship With Family

Akanksha Puri has taken a few days off from her show Vighnaharta Ganesh’s shoot and is spending time with her family in Indore. The actress has now opened up about and revealed that the lockdown gave her some much needed time to spend with her family after having ended her relationship Paras Chhabra earlier this year.

Akanksha told the Times of India, “It has been a tough time for me since last September, but the lockdown has been a blessing for me in terms of moving on from the past and rebuilding the existing relationships with my family. My work used to demand 12 hours a day and, in the midst of all that, I had to also deal with a personal life crisis. Of course, I wouldn’t have pulled through all of this without support from everyone. So, I’ve learnt to look at things positively.”

She went on to add, “I don’t have any regrets or hatred anymore. I’m happy for Paras, and that he has moved on, and is happy wherever he is. Even though we ended abruptly, we haven’t spoken, texted or exchanged any communication so far. Both of us have moved on, and none of us want to talk and discuss all this because it was dragged way too much for anyone’s comfort.”

On being quizzed about rumours of being approached for Bigg Boss 14, the actress said, “I haven’t received a call till date for the show, which begins in September first week. So no, I’m not entering the reality show this year, but will definitely take it up if an offer comes through.”

