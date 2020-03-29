Akanksha Puri Slams Ex Paras Chhabra For Lying About Their Relationship In A Recent Live Video Chat

In a recent Instagram live video interaction with fans, Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra revealed a few shocking details about his 'toxic’ relationship with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. The actor claimed that things were already not so great between the two when he decided to take part in Bigg Boss 13. Paras then went on to claim that Akanksha pleaded him to give their relationship a second chance. However, he made it very clear to her that he would move on if he found a better girl and not think about her once before doing so.

And now, Akanksha has reacted to Paras’ comments. The actress said, "I am surprised that for something like this he has to lie, that he has to say outside that our relationship was toxic. Yes, he is hyper and gets into arguments but nothing major happened as I’m somebody who has lot of patience and I never used to react much.” (sic)

She went on to add, “Also, I have concluded that he might want to portray this way to look more genuine in his next relationship, but like I always said, if it was bad and we were not happy I could have never stretched it for so long. I would always accept that he was good with me and we had very nice memories of our relationship so I don’t want to portray it as toxic or bad. I had a wonderful time with him and will always cherish it.”

Akanksha Puri concluded by hoping and wanting the whole mud-slinging match to end. She said, "I hope his series of lies ends here finally. I completely agree that we are poles apart and very different individuals and yes now after staying away from him, even I feel we both will be more happier with our kind of people. So let’s please give this a big full stop and focus on ourselves.”

