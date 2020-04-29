Akhilendra Mishra: ‘Irrfan Khan Struggled So Hard To Achieve Success But Could Not Live To Enjoy It’

Irrfan Khan's untimely demise has left the entertainment industry in shock. Many celebrities remembered the actor and paid tribute to him. Veteran actor Akhilendra Mishra, who worked with Irrfan in Chandrakanta as Kroor Singh is also shocked and saddened with the news of his former co-actors sudden demise.

Akhilendra told TOI, "The news is very tragic because an actor who struggled so hard to make his name and career, could not live to enjoy it. Everyone knows about his success, but the hardships and struggle that has gone to reach here, nobody knows about it. This was the time when his craft was getting recognized not only on national but International level too. The hard work that he had put into the last 25-30 years now he was getting a chance to enjoy that. It is the most beautiful part of any actor's life when you start getting noticed and people love you, but Irrfan couldn’t taste the success. He has gone too soon. It’s very disheartening. He was a terrific actor with a different style and charisma."

He went on to add, "We spent a lot of time during the making of Chandrakanta. I remember telling him not to do TV shows back to back and save himself for the big screen and he had replied back saying, Akhil ji I want to buy a house and that’s why I am doing these shows. Every person dreams of settling down, having a house, family and he was no different. I was fortunate enough to work with him. We reunited with Madhuri Dixit’s comeback film Aaja Nachle and he was still the same. He had the same conviction and zeal for acting. We bonded really well on the sets and had a great time working.”

