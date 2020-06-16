Akhlaque Khan Opens Up & Explains His Recent Post About Non-Payment Of Dues By Balaji Telefilms

Many TV actors recently came forward to speak about the non-payment of their dues and other financial inconveniences as shoots were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In the same vein, Akhlaque Khan had posted on social media about Balaji Telefilms not paying him for his 3-day shoot. The actor has now elaborated and given more clarity about the entire episode in an interview with SpotBoyE.

Akhlaque said, "With my post I am not trying to defame anyone. I just shared an incident that happened with me and kept happening with the actors. So, around 15 years back, I used to be a per-day artist and in Balaji I have done many shows where I played manager, doctor and what not. But at that time for surviving, the money used to be enough. And one day when they said that we are taking you for a supernatural show called Karmic Connection starring Shabir Ahluwalia and you will play his younger brother which will be a kind of parallel lead, I got extremely excited. I felt after so much struggle I finally have something in my hand now. I remember we shot for 3 days one day at Klick Nixon (Andheri) then Filmcity (Goregaon) but unfortunately that show didn't go on-air due to which I didn't get my payment also.”

He went on to add, “My motive to post this now is just to share how actors have to struggle for their own money. A lot of people on my post have shared their experiences now. In this pandemic, actors are struggling and I saw many coming out in the open to discuss it. Actors just don't deal with this but also with the 90 days payment rule. If show doesn't work well and goes off air producers ask them to cut down the percentage and take a settlement amount. A lot of people are calling me to say that Balaji is good at all this and they clear dues on time. But after that show I never got a chance to work with them so how would I know?"

