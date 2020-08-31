Akshay Kumar Says He Will Remember The Mad Adventure With Bear Grylls For Life
Akshay Kumar shared a new teaser video of his upcoming episode of Bear Grylls' Into The Wild. The actor will be seen doing some adventurous and risky tasks in the episode including, drinking elephant poop tea.
As the teaser starts, the episode promises that the 'daredevil duo' will have a 'mad adventure' in the jungle, The clip begins with Bear introducing Akshay as the 'legend' famed for his action films, while Akshay says, "I am a reel hero, he is a real hero." The duo then can be seen roughing it out in the jungle and navigating through crocodile-infested waters. Bear also offered Akshay a sip of 'elephant poop tea'.
Akshay Kumar Shared A New Teaser For Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild
The video ends with Akshay saying that he will remember the whole adventure for the rest of his life. While sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Akshay wrote, "I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day! @discoverychannelin @discoveryplusindia."
The Episode Will Air On September 11 And 14
The episode was reportedly shot earlier this year at Mysuru's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11 and be aired on Discovery Channel on September 14.
Akshay Kumar Is Currently Shooting For Bell Bottom
Meanwhile, Akshay is in the UK, shooting for his upcoming spy thriller titled Bell Bottom, which also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is set in the 1980s. It is said to be about one of India's forgotten heroes and is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.
