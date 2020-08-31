Akshay Kumar Says He Will Remember The Mad Adventure With Bear Grylls For Life

Akshay Kumar Shared A New Teaser For Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild

The video ends with Akshay saying that he will remember the whole adventure for the rest of his life. While sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Akshay wrote, "I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day! @discoverychannelin @discoveryplusindia."

The Episode Will Air On September 11 And 14

The episode was reportedly shot earlier this year at Mysuru's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11 and be aired on Discovery Channel on September 14.

Akshay Kumar Is Currently Shooting For Bell Bottom

Meanwhile, Akshay is in the UK, shooting for his upcoming spy thriller titled Bell Bottom, which also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is set in the 1980s. It is said to be about one of India's forgotten heroes and is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.