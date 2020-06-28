Akshay Kumar’s Saugandh Co-Star Shantipriya Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Bigg Boss 14?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved reality shows in India. The previous season, Bigg Boss 13, was one of the most successful seasons and we get to hear that the makers have started prepping for Bigg Boss 14 already! As per a SpotBoyE report, the production house has started the groundwork for the show and has started making the list of contestants of Bigg Boss 14 and the news is already grabbing the headlines.

Recently, it was said that Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti and Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan were approached for the show but the actors are yet to confirm the reports. And now, as per the latest buzz, actress Shantipriya who debuted opposite Akshay Kumar in 1991’s Saugandh might be one of the contestants on the show.

On being quizzed about the reports during an interview with Navbharat Times, the actress expressed her desire to be a part Salman Khan-hosted show and said, “Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows and I would definitely like to participate in the show.”

For the unversed, Shantipriya has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi language films. However, she quit showbiz after she tied the knot with Baazigar actor Siddharth Ray. The actress later made a comeback on the small screen and has starred in TV shows such as Mata Ki Chowki, Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishna among others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan To Follow KBC's Amitabh Bachchan; May Shoot Promo At His Panvel Farmhouse!

ALSO READ: Shantipriya Reveals How A Joke Made By Akshay Kumar About Her Dark Skin Shook Her For Life