Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga Fame Avneet Kaur On Passing Class XII Board Exams With 74 Percent

Avneet Kaur who recently quit Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has cleared her HSC board exams with 74 per cent. The actress who is extremely happy with her results told TOI, "It feels really good to get such a good percentage. Frankly, I did not expect to get this percentage. I am very happy and even my parents are really proud and happy. Everyone has been sending congratulatory messages." She then opened up about having to juggle between studies and work whilst recuperating from dengue.

Avneet said, "I've been doing this for quite a while now. I have been doing it for 10 years now since I have spent such a long time in the industry. I have been studying, shooting and balancing both and thankfully my school and college have also been good. I have studied really hard. There have been times when I have given my exams and then rushed to shoot. For Aladdin, I used to give my exams and then head for Naigaon to shoot the show. It is something that I have been doing for quite a while now and I am used to it now. I would definitely say that it never gets old."

She added, "I had dengue and I was recovering from it. I remember the time when I had my exams I couldn't take completely off from shoots and just sit at home and revise, study for my exams. I had to balance everything all together with my work, studies and I remember I had gone to Phuket also for one of my music video shoots. Then once we returned I had no time to prepare and directly go to give my exams. I was losing weight at that time as I had so much stress at that point of time. But everything went well so I am happy."

