    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga Fame Avneet Kaur On Passing Class XII Board Exams With 74 Percent

      By
      |

      Avneet Kaur who recently quit Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has cleared her HSC board exams with 74 per cent. The actress who is extremely happy with her results told TOI, "It feels really good to get such a good percentage. Frankly, I did not expect to get this percentage. I am very happy and even my parents are really proud and happy. Everyone has been sending congratulatory messages." She then opened up about having to juggle between studies and work whilst recuperating from dengue.

      Avneet said, "I've been doing this for quite a while now. I have been doing it for 10 years now since I have spent such a long time in the industry. I have been studying, shooting and balancing both and thankfully my school and college have also been good. I have studied really hard. There have been times when I have given my exams and then rushed to shoot. For Aladdin, I used to give my exams and then head for Naigaon to shoot the show. It is something that I have been doing for quite a while now and I am used to it now. I would definitely say that it never gets old."

      Avneet Kaur

      She added, "I had dengue and I was recovering from it. I remember the time when I had my exams I couldn't take completely off from shoots and just sit at home and revise, study for my exams. I had to balance everything all together with my work, studies and I remember I had gone to Phuket also for one of my music video shoots. Then once we returned I had no time to prepare and directly go to give my exams. I was losing weight at that time as I had so much stress at that point of time. But everything went well so I am happy."

      ALSO READ: Ashi Singh On Replacing Avneet Kaur In Aladdin: It Is Very Difficult As Fans Don't Accept You Easily

      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 1:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X