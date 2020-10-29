Ali Asgar & Charu Asopa's Akbar Ka Bal Birbal Ends Abruptly; The Actress Says They Are All Shocked

Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, which premiered on August 31, went off-air abruptly. The show starred Ali Asgar, Vishal Kotian and Charu Asopa in the lead roles. Charu Asopa said that the team is shocked and wondering how they decided to pull the plug suddenly.

Charu was quoted by TOI as saying, "The lockdown period has been tough for everyone in the industry. Post lockdown, we were trying different things and adjusting to working in the new normal. Although the show was inspired from previous seasons, the format and script were different. We are all shocked at the moment and wondering how they decided to pull the plug suddenly, because we had put in a lot of effort."

She further added, "The show had Ali playing the lead role and Vishal playing the parallel lead. Now, for a comedy show, these are popular names in showbiz. Who could better this cast in a comedy show? I understand that the show had a slow start and viewers did not warm up to it initially, but post lockdown, it hasn't been easy for many TV shows. The decision to abruptly pull the plug was premature. I felt that they should have waited for some time till the show garnered an audience."

The actress concluded by saying that comedy is tough business and it is not easy for anyone. The makers tried all kinds of twists and turns. She feels sad that Akbar Ka Bal Birbal was a new genre for her and she had worked hard on it. Charu says she is shocked, but they will learn from this and move on. She hopes that she will get something interesting soon.

On the personal front, Charu had been in the news regarding her relationship with actor-husband Rajeev Sen. It was said that all was not well between them, however, the duo is together now. The actress clarified that things are fine in her marriage now.

