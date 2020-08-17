Ali Asgar Opens Up About His New Show Akbar Ka Bal Birbal And Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Ali Asgar, like many other actors, has resumed work amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Kapil Sharma Show star is returning to the small screen with a brand new Star Bharat show named Akbar Ka Bal Birbal. He spoke about the show and his experience with the new normal on set in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

Ali revealed, “My first day of shoot was very difficult. I was scared to use the washroom as I wasn’t sure about the water. I was sanitizing everything I touched often and going crazy doing it. Being at home and sanitising stuff at home is different from being with people and working in a group. It was tough but later, all of us got used to it. Most people believe that the other person won’t be infected, which is okay but that shouldn’t result in people getting lax in their safety measures.”

Asgar also spoke candidly about his new comedy series Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, in which he plays the titular role of King Akbar. “I am glad to have got an interesting project which is unlike my previous comedy shows. Playing the role of Akbar with a humorous side, based on the stories we have heard of Akbar Birbal. It is exciting to be part of a sitcom, as my last TV show was Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, four-five years ago. Of course, I have been on TV in popular shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, but this serial is unlike the work I did in those shows,” he said.

