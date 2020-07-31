    For Quick Alerts
      Aly Goni Clarifies Jasmin Bhasin Is His ‘Best Friend’; Says He Is Waiting For A Special Someone

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni and Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin, who were seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, will be seen in the upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Although they are romantically linked, they maintain that they are just good friends. Recently, Aly reacted to the same and revealed if such rumours affect their friendship or not.

      Aly was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It doesn't affect our friendship. She is my best friend. People will keep saying what they want to and we can't control it. I think once she has someone in her life, a boyfriend, or I have a girlfriend in my life, only then this will stop coming in the media. I am waiting for my special someone who would walk into my life, my perfect partner. I just hope when that happens these rumours will stop."

      On working with Jasmin in the upcoming show, the actor said, "Jasmin is a dear and it is amazing to work with her and be with her on sets. I think the joy you get by working with friends can't be compared with when we are working with people we don't know. It is amazing and I have a lot of fun working with her."

      Earlier, Jasmin too had clarified that she and Aly are not in a relationship and they are just good friends. She had added that the rumours won't affect their equation as she doesn't pay heed to them. She also said that she is not someone who will hide her relationship.

      Apart from Jasmin and Aly, KKK: Made In India will also feature Jay Bhanushali, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel and Nia Sharma. The show will begin from August 1, 2020, Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV. Farah Khan will kick-start the season, later it will be taken over by Rohit Shetty.

      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
      X