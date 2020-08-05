Aly Goni Opens Up About His Decision To Resume Work Amid The Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

Aly Goni is all geared up and excited to be part of Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. The actor in a recent interview with ETimes TV revealed his reason to be part of the show. He said, “The team, the contestants all these things were so good that there was no reason to deny the project. I don't think everyone gets a chance to be a part of the show for twice.”

On being quizzed about his decision to resume working amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the actor replied, “We were already locked into our homes for 4 to 5 months and I don't think we would have been able to survive for a longer time. At the end of the day, we had to step out and work. If we don't start earning, how will we survive? Also, when I or any actor goes on shoots a lot of people get work. They get paid when we step out and go on the sets. I feel responsible for many people like my staff so when I think about all of them, I automatically feel like going out and working.”

“And if we start sitting at home, nobody will try or find a solution to start work. We had to find a way because this COVID-19 is not going away so easily, we have to accept it and start working with all the necessary precautions. I can't sit at home without any income and die starving. I think we have to take good care of everything and be careful and I resumed work with this thought. When I came on the sets, I saw all the arrangements and I was relaxed because everything be it our vanity vans or other stuff on the sets, everything gets sanitised. Everyone is wearing masks, gloves. We have 4 to 5 doctors on the sets who are continuously monitoring everyone. All this gave me confidence,” he added.

