      Aly Goni Says He Will Get His Best Friend Jasmin Bhasin Married Before Him!

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Aly Goni and Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin became good friends during Khatron Ke Khiladi days. The duo is currently seen in the special edition of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Although the couple has been romantically linked, they maintained that they are 'good friends'. Recently, in an interview with Tellychakkar, Aly reacted to the link-up rumours and clarified that they are extremely close friends. He also said that he will get his bestie Jasmin married before him!

      Aly On His Link-Up Rumours With Jasmin

      Regarding the link-up rumours with Jasmin, the actor was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I don't know why my name gets linked with my co-stars and friends. Talking about Jasmin, I would again like to mention that we are extremely close friends."

      Aly Will Get Jasmin Married Before Him!

      He further added, "If there was anything like that, I wouldn't hide it from the world. She is such a nice person, so beautiful; why would anyone deny dating a person like her? I would have happily announced if she was my girlfriend, but clearly, we're not in a relationship. She is one of my closest friends and more like a family to me." He even jokingly said, "Koi nahi, mai apne se pehle usski shaadi karauga (I'll get her married before I get hitched)."

      About His Family’s Reaction To Link-up Rumours

      When asked as to how his family reacts to the link-up rumours, he said that his entire family knows Jasmin really well. He added that his family knows about the bond they share.

      Aly’s Family Laughs At Such Rumours

      He further said that Jasmin has been to his hometown Jammu and even had spent time with his family, especially his sister. He added that Jasmin gets along like a house on fire. Aly concluded by saying that his family laughs at such rumours.

