Amid Split And Patch Up Rumours With Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Dresses Up For Teej And Wishes Fans

It’s been widely reported and speculated for a while that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who got married a year ago, are facing problems in their marital life and are not living together. The news gained momentum as the duo kept deleting their wedding pictures whilst sharing cryptic posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

However, this was recently followed up with Rajeev sharing a picture of his video call with wife Charu and a caption that read: "Hi Charu, hi Rajeev. To all our fans who love us unconditionally." This again led to speculation that the warring duo might have reconciled their differences.

And now, Charu has once again surprised one and all by dressing up and celebrating the festival of Teej. For the unversed, Teej is observed by married women for a blissful married life. Charu dolled up in a pretty orange coloured chiffon sari and shared the picture on her Instagram handle wishing folks who celebrate the festival.

She wrote, “Wishing all the beautiful women out there a life full of happiness, days full of new experiences n surroundings that r full of positivity. May Lord Shiva n Maa Parvati bless you n ur family with health and prosperity n protect you from the evil. Happy Hariyali Teej #Teej2020.” Check out the post below:

