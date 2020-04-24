Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 To Begin Post Lockdown?

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one the most favourite quiz shows on television. Amitabh Bachchan has been loved as the host of the show and many connect him with the show. Not just his voice and humour, but the way he entertains the audiences has impressed everyone. As the viewers are aware, the show also promotes special causes by getting reputed guests from that particular field of expertise. Season 11 ended on a great note. The show was also one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season! Well, we have good news for all KBC fans! As per the latest report, KBC 12 might start, post lockdown!

As the readers are aware, the world is going through a crisis. Government has announced lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, because of which everything has come to a stand-still. The shootings of the shows and films have been stopped. Hence, the channels are showing re-runs of old iconic shows.

As we revealed earlier, Sony TV surprised viewers by announcing the ends of popular shows like Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. These three shows have ended abruptly and even after lockdown is lifted; the shows might not return. As per Tellychakkar's report, Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati will be back with new episodes.

It has to be recalled that KBC has been a gamechanger for the channel and hence they are probably planning to bring the new season.

