Amitabh Bachchan All Set To Start Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Shoot

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the much-awaited popular game reality show. The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 had shot promo in the host Amitabh Bachchan's house. Everyone has been eagerly waiting for the show's premiere, and recently, Amitabh took to his blog to reveal that he is preparing to resume the shoot.

It has to recalled that Big B had tested positive for COVID-19 and has now recovered. Regarding the shooting of the show, the actor revealed that they are taking maximum safety precautions.

Amitabh wrote, "Lots of preparation and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself, a detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions. Life shall never be the same again, perhaps, or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic."

It has to be recalled that Big B worked for KBC during lockdown, and had responded to those who questioned him if it was safe to shoot during the pandemic. He had written in his blog in May, "So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!"

KBC 12 was speculated to begin from August 2020. But looks like it is going to take some more time. As we revealed earlier, procedures for selection will not be the same this time due to the pandemic. The contestants will be selected digitally and the viewers too might witness many changes in the show as well. For example, there will be no live audiences and Amitabh might shoot from house while contestants might interact with the host through a big screen.

