Amitabh Bachchan Resumes Shooting For Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 After Recovering from COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan who recently recovered from COVID-19 has resumed shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The actor shared a sneak peek from the sets of the show, where the entire crew can be seen wearing blue PPE suits.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, he also mentioned that he has been working on the show for 20 years and a lot has changed in that time. In the caption, he wrote: ".. it's back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that's a lifetime !!"

According to reports, the first season of the Indian adaptation of the British show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, aired from 2000-2001. Amitabh Bachchan had also opened up about returning to work on his blog. He said, "Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions."

Back in July, Amitabh Bachchan and his family had tested positive for the Coronavirus. After spending more than 20 days in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, he had tested negative and returned home in early August. The veteran actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, and has several projects waiting for release. He will be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Chehre with Emraan Hashmi.

