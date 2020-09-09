Amitabh Bachchan's Makeup Man Deepak Sawant Opens Up About The Actor’s New Look For KBC 12

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return for its 12th season very soon. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has already commenced shooting for the Sony TV after recovering from COVID-19 from September 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, ETimes TV has got in touch with Big B's makeup man of 47 years, Deepak Sawant for some inside information about what’s going on behind the scenes on set. Sawant excitedly spoke about Amitabh’s new look for the game show.

He said, "Uparwale ne aawaz di, kuch naya karo. There's more to unfold than what you see in the promo as far as Amitji's look is concerned. He's going to look younger and more handsome, this time. Normally, he used to be ready in 45 minutes. This year, it's taking 60 minutes."

On being quizzed about shooting amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis Sawant shared that he commences his work after donning a PPE kit. He said, "That's because I have to touch him (Amitabh Bachchan). And then we have a dresswala who looks after Amitji's clothes, he too has to don a PPT kit. Amitji is very particular about everything and insists that masks should be worn." (sic)

Speaking about the new normal on the set, Deepak added, "The handshakes are gone. The hugs are not happening. In fact, Amitji and I also barely talk. It's a very different ambience. The absence of the crowd is largely felt."

