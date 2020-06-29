Sneha Wagh Aka Anjani Mata Of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram Resumes Shooting For The &TV Show

Mythological shows in India have always managed to captivate an audience with numerous unheard and fascinating tales of the great Lords. Depicting one such tale is Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. A captivating story of devotion in its truest form, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram depicts the many unexplored sides of Lord Hanuman, including the purpose of his life.

Sneha Wagh aka Anjani Mata of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram shares, "I am thrilled to be back on the sets. The lockdown gave us some family time, but it was equally dull not to hustle every day to go on the set, deliver dialogues and put my best foot forward. With the blessing of Ganpati Bappa, the first day of shoot started on an auspicious note with an aarti. It was nice to see everyone after such a long gap. As soon as I arrived, our temperature and body oxygen levels were screened. There were limited people on sets, and at every point, there was umpteen number of sanitiser bottles and sprays. I was wearing my own face shield and removed it only when I was on camera. It is a completely new way of shooting for us, but we are all thrilled to be back."

Jiten Lalwani, who plays Kesari in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram says, "Reading the Shiv Purana during the lockdown has helped me in building my character further in the show. I am delighted to be back on the sets and doing what I love the most – that is shooting! We had proper sanitation at every nook and corner, check-up of body temperatures and numerous sanitisers on the sets. Each person on the set wore protective masks, hand gloves and face shields. The day started with all of us seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa by performing a small aarti. The set had a different vibe that of a reunion and excitement. I am looking forward to the exciting new episodes of our show."

Catch all exciting new episodes of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram coming soon only on &TV

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai On Resuming Naagin 4 Shoot Post Lockdown: 'I Am Excited To See This New Normal’