Angad Hasija: Suddenly Sushant Singh Rajput Has Become Everyone's Favourite!

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left his family, friends and fans in shock. What's even more sad is that the actor's work is being appreciated after death. Also, many people, who are not even associated with the actor, are talking about him, mostly to gain publicity! The late actor's ex gymmate Angad Hasija feels the same. Angad feels that people are leveraging his death for their own publicity, and suddenly Sushant has become everyone's favourite.

Angad was quoted by ETimes in Chandigarh as saying, "I feel people are leveraging his death for their own publicity. How weird is it that when a person dies, they are forming fan clubs after him, naming places in his memory, people are appreciating him and his talent is being recognised and saying all possible nice things about him. But if they liked him so much, why didn't they appreciate him when he was alive? What's the point of saying nice things about him now when he's gone?"

Angad was Sushant's gymmate in Mumbai. The duo became friends during the making of Zara Nachke Dikha. The actor said that although he was equally shocked like other actors when he heard about Sushant's news, he didn't talk about him initially.

The Bidaai actor concluded by saying, "I didn't give any interviews then about Sushant because I feel one who is gone to God should be sent off with good vibes, not with all this drama that is going on. I find it so strange, that suddenly he has become everyone's favourite!"

