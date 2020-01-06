Aniruddh Dave Opens Up About His Sudden Ouster From Sony TV’s Patiala Babes

Sony TV's Patiala Babes took a five-year leap last year in November. The sudden decision of the makers bought about some major changes in the show. The characters of Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave were axed overnight which took the actors by surprise. In a recent interview, Aniruddh finally opened up about his sudden ouster from the show.

Aniruddh said, “I’m still clueless as to why I was made to exit Patiala Babes. I think, the whole nation, especially our fans, still have this thing going on in their minds. I keep meeting people and they still ask me why I left the show. And I’m speechless as I don’t have an answer to their query. The makers didn’t themselves give me a definite answer to this. They just said that we are taking a leap and both Paridhi and I will not be a part of the story.”

He went on to add, “Even my relationship with them was pretty fine. Aisa nahi tha ki kuchh gadbad hui ho toh I was expecting this. Yes, I always knew that there will be a leap in the show of which I will not be a part of but woh itni jaldi hoga that I was not expecting. But I parted ways on a good note and the character of Hanuman Singh will always remain close to my heart. I got to play a prominent male lead for a year in times where there is not much to do for male actors and I feel blessed for that.” (sic)

On the work front, Yaaron Ka Tashan actor is currently busy shooting for the sequel to his Haryanvi film Choriya Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti.

