Anirudh Dave On Nepotism: It Exists In Every Field But For Actors It’s All About Good Work & Choices

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has raised many questions, especially how the outsiders are treated in the entertainment industry. Nepotism is yet again being discussed on social media and netizens are seen slamming a number of star kids. Recently, Anirudh Dave who had been a part of both films and TV shared his views on nepotism in the industry.

Aniruddh said, “I have never worked repeatedly with a production house. It all depends on the talent of an actor. I have done so many different roles. If a person doesn’t fit the role, he won’t be chosen. In fact, many times, I have rejected roles because I didn’t suit the role. Producers might feel that I may be able to pull it off, but I never accept roles that don’t suit me. And nepotism exists in every field. A doctor or lawyer’s son or daughter generally follows the same line of profession. But the film industry is unnecessary targeted for it. I strongly believe that if you don’t have the talent or understanding of the craft, then you will not be given roles repeatedly. And the word 'nepotism’ has just become a subject to be discussed by anyone and ask random questions.”

The Patiala Babes fame actor then went on to add, “In our field, many things are hyped up unnecessarily and that is the bitter truth. I don’t have a filmy background, but I do have a theatrical background. Also, we should consider genes. So many musicians’ children are doing well in the same field because they have the talent and have been raised in a musical background. So, one should not target star sons or daughters. At the end of the day, it is all about good work and your choice of films/ shows. An actor needs to be choosy about his work, too.”

