Anita Hassanandani’s Father-In-Law Passes Away; The Actress & Husband Rohit Share Emotional Posts

Anita Hassanandani's father-in-law passed away, recently. The actress shared a couple of pictures and an emotional post on her Instagram handle. With the post, it seemed that Anita was extremely close to her husband Rohit Reddy's father. She revealed in the post that when she was 16-years-old, she lost her father and was looking forward to her marriage, so that her father-in-law could fill that void. She also said that Rohit's father treated her just like his daughter and loved her more than Rohit. Even Rohit Reddy shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram page.

Anita wrote, "No love like a father's. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void.Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life."

She further wrote, "Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I've married the right man.Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I'm sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P."

Rohit also shared a picture of his hand holding his father's and wrote, "Dad, you will be missed! You were, are and will always be my Hero!Here'a a little prayer: May the sacred heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude worker of miracles, pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us."

Anita and Rohit's friends from the industry commented on their posts and offered condolences. Sehban Azim wrote, "Extremely sorry for your loss, May his soul rest in peace... My condolences dear friend. He's an angel now and always watching over you. He's spirituality present with you in all times @rohitreddygoa it's just a physical loss not a spritual one, that's how I've come to terms with my loss. 🤗🤗🤗" and Ankita Bhargava commented, "Lots of love and a big hug to U and Ro! RIP Uncle! 🙏"

Bharti Singh, Gauhar Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Vikas Gupta, Yuvika Chaudhary, Aly Goni, Shraddha Arya and others expressed grief.

