Ankita Bhargava & Karan Patel Dress Up Their Little Munchkin As Kanha On Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with much fanfare across the entire world yesterday (August 12). Not just commoners, even celebrities dressed up their kids as Lord Krishna and Radha. For Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava too this was a special year, as they celebrated it with their little munchkin Mehr. Ankita shared a couple of pictures in which she and Karan were seen dressing up their cute daughter as Kanha.

In the image shared by Ankita, Mehr can be seen wearing a yellow dhoti and kurta, and a yellow band on head with a peacock feather. The pictures looked super cute.

The Vidya Ek Kiran Ummeed Ki actress captioned the pictures as, "Cos Every Festival Is Now Extra Special 🌸#happyjanmashtami #rabbdimehr #laddoogopal 👶🙏."

Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Aditi Bhatia, Shardul Pandit, Neena Kulkarni, Mahhi Vij, Shalin Bhanot and others commented with 'Aww' and heart symbol emojis. Kunal wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ @karan9198 @ankzbhargava mera gabandu" while Shalin commented, "😍😍😍awww."

Not just Ankita and Karan, even Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij dressed up their cute daughter Tara as Kanha. Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja also dressed their cute kids as Baal Gopal.

