Ankita Bhargava Opens Up About Her Miscarriage; Says She & Husband Karan Patel Cried Every Night!

Television couple, Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel became proud parents of a baby girl in December last year. They named their princess, Mehr, which means God's blessing. It has to be recalled that Ankita had gone through miscarriage before welcoming Mehr. Recently, the actress took to social media to open up about her miscarriage. She let her pain out and revealed how much pain she and Karan had gone through when she had a miscarriage.

Sharing snapshots of hers and baby's picture and notes, Ankita captioned it as, "🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸Technically i wrote this a few days ago,But it took me time to muster up the courage to make this post! This is by far the most personal post that im ever going to write,With hopes that i can make atleast a little difference in someones life... At first i didnt want to talk about it to anyone at all...But then after having counselled more than TWO DOZEN women over dmz on instagram all over the country, I realised it is time I openly talk about 'MY MISCARRIAGE'The most important takeaway for me from this experience was.... DONT KEEP RELIVING THE PAST DONT KEEP WAITING FOR THE FUTURE JUST SIMPLY LIVE IN THE PRESENT. I hope this helps... 🙏"

In the note she revealed how she and Karan tried to cope with the pain. She wrote, "I remember waking up to a flat tummy, that empty feeling and eventually hating god for months thereafter! At first Karan and I didnt know how to cope with this pain. Cos there is no method to it! Our approach went against eachother. I wanted Him to be with me and face the pain together, He believed that my pain will intensify seeing his pain."

She further wrote, "We cried every night before sleeping... at the smallest of things... it could be someones baby shower invitation, A baby crying on tv, An expecting couple on some Netflix series, Baby commercials, A doogie having babies... Anything!"

She revealed how she was trolled by a few handles. Ankita wrote, "But to make things harder, Within a week post my miscarriage for some godforsaken reason i was getting trolled by 6-7 handles over my miscarriage! Things like how i deserved it, How Karan deserved it, How I will never have another baby, How i must learn my lesson, How i must leave my husband for his good and the best of them all was.... THAT I AM A 'BAANJH' Or incapable of bearing children!"

She revealed what she learnt from all these and also had a message for all women who were bearing such pain. Ankita's story will definitely melt your heart. Read complete note here:

